Jasper RCMP arrest 2 drivers on impairment-related charges in as many days

RCMP in Jasper arrested two drivers believed to be impaired in as many days this week.

According to a news release, RCMP stopped a vehicle driving on Connaught Drive at about 3 a.m. on April 7.

While the traffic stop was initially for an equipment-related violation, RCMP said the driver was made to complete an impairment screening device test and failed.

READ MORE: Alberta man charged with impaired driving in December death of Olds man

He was then arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and taken to the Jasper RCMP detachment.

While there, the 30-year-old man from Edmonton refused further breathalyzer tests and was given another charge under the Criminal Code for refusing to comply with a demand.

WATCH: Alberta RCMP officer demonstrates how they test suspected impaired drivers (October 2018)

Two days later, at 9 p.m., officers stopped another vehicle on the same road and did a sobriety check on the driver.

The man, a 66-year-old Jasper resident, refused a breathalyzer test and was arrested and charged with refusing to provide a breath sample. His vehicle was also seized and his licence suspended.

Both men are due to appear in court on May 9.

“Jasper RCMP officers continue to be out in full force every day and every night in an attempt to locate and remove impaired drivers from our roads and ensure safe driving behaviours of all motorists,” RCMP said in a release.

“The Jasper RCMP also encourage you to call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired.”