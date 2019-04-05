Alberta man charged with impaired driving in December death of Olds man

An Alberta man has been charged in the death of a 39-year-old man from Olds killed in a two-vehicle collision last December.

RCMP officers were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 27 near Range Road 44, east of Sundre, on Dec. 15, 2018.

Daryl Hyslop was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, who police identified as 22-year-old Jaylan Armstrong of Sundre, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Calgary.

A toxicology analysis of Armstrong’s blood, which police seized with judicial authorization after the collision, was carried out by the National Forensic Laboratory Services, which led to the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol causing death

Armstrong was formally charged on March 28 and he turned himself in on Thursday, April 4 at the Sundre RCMP detachment.

RCMP said he was released on a promise to appear in provincial court on April 29.