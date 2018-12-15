Man, 39, dies in two-vehicle crash east of Sundre

A man is dead after a crash east of Sundre, Alta., on Saturday morning, RCMP said.

EMS, RCMP and the Sundre Fire Department responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 27 near Range Road 44 at around 5:20 a.m.

RCMP said that was where an eastbound pickup truck collided with a westbound car.

The car driver — 39-year-old Darryl Hyslop from Olds — died at the scene, police said.

The pickup truck driver — a 22-year-old man from Sundre — was taken to a Calgary-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

“The RCMP would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Hyslop for their loss,” said Cpl. Joe Mandel in a statement. “It is tragic at any time to lose a loved one especially more so during the holiday season.”

Traffic in both directions was rerouted after the crash for investigation purposes but has since reopened.

Police said road conditions were favourable at the time of the collision, and they are continuing to investigate the cause and if alcohol played a role.