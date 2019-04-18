Millhaven home damaged by fire, investigators estimate $200K loss

A home in Millhaven’s Sunpark Estates has been heavily damaged by fire.

Loyalist Township emergency services got the fire call at 9:38 pm Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Kingston firefighters battle heavy smoke, flames in north end blaze

Only the frame remains on some parts of the home, according to Loyalist Township firefighter Andrew Field, while the remainder of the building’s interior has been gutted.

“The damage to the structure where the fire did originate is quite extensive,” Field said. “I estimate approximately a $200,000 loss on that building.”

Field is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire — which still hasn’t been determined.

“The entire rear of the structure was involved on arrival,” says Field.

READ MORE: Fire displaces tenants of Kingston apartment building

Six fire trucks and 30 firefighters from two stations responded to the blaze, which took two crews approximately an hour to contain.

Another home next to the burning house was also damaged, Field said.

“Crews did have to pull the siding off, but there was no damage to the interior of the residence,” explained.

Neither of the homeowners were in their houses at the time of the fire.

WATCH: Kelowna high school students get hands-on experience of being a firefighter