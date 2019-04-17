View Full Results
Crime
April 17, 2019 1:51 pm

Death of woman found in Kanaka Creek Park deemed suspicious

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for witnesses to what’s being described as a “suspicious death” in Maple Ridge last month.

May Cunningham, 52, was found dead near the trails in the riverfront area of Kanaka Creek Park on March 22.

Mounties want to speak with anyone who was in the area between 8 p.m. on March 21 and 8 a.m. on March 22.

“The circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and police are continuing with their investigation,” said police in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

