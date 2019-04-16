Accused Osoyoos home invader returns to court

The woman charged in a bizarre foiled home invasion in Osoyoos last August has pleaded guilty to a charge related to the incident.

Sharon Forner, 46, of Osoyoos was in Penticton court on Friday, where she pleaded guilty to one charge of break and enter with intent to commit a crime.

The incident, which took place along 78th Avenue, was caught on surveillance video, sparking massive attention.

Video showed Forner standing in the entryway of the home, wearing a wig and gloves and concealing what appeared to be a butcher knife. After talking with the resident, Forner tried forcing her way into the home, but was turned away.

In an interview with Global News, the homeowner said Forner wanted to see her newborn baby. After pushing Forner away, the homeowner contacted police, and Forner was arrested the next day.

“She came at me, like at my face, like she wanted to take the baby and run,” said the woman. “That’s what I feel like she was trying to do — kidnap my kid.”

Forner will be back in court on May 8.