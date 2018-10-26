Osoyoos home invader sentenced to 18 days in jail for breaching bail conditions

The woman at the centre of a foiled home invasion in Osoyoos this summer was sent to jail on Friday, but how long she’ll stay there remains to be seen.

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance for breaking her bail conditions, with the judge sentencing her to 18 days in prison.

In August, Forner tried forcing her way into an Osoyoos home on 78th Avenue, but was turned away by the resident. The resident — mother to a seven-week-old baby — told Global News that Forner said, “I just want to see the baby.”

The resident told Forner to leave and closed the door. She said Forner then barged in, waving a knife. Forner was fought off, with the resident then calling for police assistance. Home video surveillance captured the surreal scene when Forner tried entering the home.

Forner was located and arrested the next day. She was charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon. In late September, Former was granted bail with strict conditions. Those conditions include living at a recovery home in the Lower Mainland, 24 hours a day, while under electronic supervision.

According to Penticton court records, Forner was facing six charges for breaching bail, with four stemming from October 8th in Delta and two from October 19th in Surrey. Four of the breach charges were stayed, with Forner pleading guilty to two counts.

Originally, Forner was sentenced to 30 days, but with time served, having been arrested shortly after leaving her recovery home, her remaining sentence is 18 days.

Crown counsel, however, has applied to revoke Forner’s original bail. That means she could stay in jail well past her 18-day sentence.

Another court hearing is pending, though the date and time have yet to be set.