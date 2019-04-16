7 firearms and marijuana stolen in N.S. home invasion

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole seven firearms and marijuana in a home invasion.

Police responded to a home on Mines Bass River Road in Montrose, N.S. on April 12. It was reported three men had smashed through a patio door just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the men pointed long guns at a woman, who was the only person at home at the time, and demanded she get down on the floor. The suspects allegedly tied her wrists with zip ties and then ransacked the home.

Five long guns, two handguns and a quantity of marijuana were stolen. Police say the one handgun has the firing pin removed and the other is a muzzleloader.

The woman was not injured and called her boyfriend once the men left. The boyfriend called 911.

RCMP and a police dog tried to find the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6824 or Crime Stoppers.