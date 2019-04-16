New Brunswick’s minister of intergovernmental affairs in hospital: premier

New Brunswick Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Greg Thomson is recovering in hospital with health problems, according to the premier.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Premier Blaine Higgs said Greg Thompson’s condition is improving daily, but didn’t speak to particulars of his health concerns.

Higgs will assume Thompson’s ministerial duties on an acting basis while he recovers.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Greg and his family during this challenging time, and wish for his focus to be on his health,” the statement from Higgs reads.

“We look forward to the return of our trusted colleague and friend.”

Thompson, 72, is also the MLA for Saint Croix. The former MP won the riding in the 2018 election by capturing 39.2 per cent of the votes, defeating former MLA John Ames.

