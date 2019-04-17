Queen Elizabeth II portrait could make 2019 White Out debut if Jets enter second round

The portrait of Queen Elizabeth Ii that once hung in the Bell MTS Arena, is now being housed in a warehouse.

The seven-piece painting was given to Ron D’Errico back in 2017 from his friend Jamie Boychuk.

“He gifted the Queen to myself knowing I have no intention of ever selling it. I will never sell it, It’s not mine to sell. I legally own it, but I feel morally obligated to protect it for the citizens of Manitoba, the people of Winnipeg, the Jets die-hard fans,” he said.

D’Errico wants to see the painting hanging above the Jets once again.

“I really believe it belongs with the Winnipeg Jets organization and I would love to gift it to them, if they would be willing to receive it.”

The portrait is only brought out for very special occasions as D’Errico feels it’s good luck.

“I’m going to do everything I can to always bring it out when Winnipeg needs it most. For Whiteout parties, and anything to promote the Winnipeg Jets..just to help give them a nudge and extra support for citizens of Winnipeg,” he added.

The queen will make an appearance if the Jets make it to the second round.