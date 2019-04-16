Whiteout party capacity to be reduced to 11,000
A A
The tight crowd at the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties is set to become a little tighter.
Economic Development Winnipeg said Tuesday capacity will be reduced for Thursday’s Whiteout Party to 11,000, down from 15,000.
Tickets for Thursday’s party are already sold out.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police asking fans to behave for Thursday’s whiteout party
Last Friday’s party proved to be too popular, and there were a number of incidents, Winnipeg police said Monday.
Cst. Jay Murray said the crowd at Game 2 was much more unruly than at previous parties.
“We saw some challenges we haven’t seen before,” Murray said.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.