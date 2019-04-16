Consumer
April 16, 2019 1:04 pm

Whiteout party capacity to be reduced to 11,000

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

The crowd at the Winnipeg Whiteout party April 12, 2019.

Brent Lelond/Submitted
The tight crowd at the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties is set to become a little tighter.

Economic Development Winnipeg said Tuesday capacity will be reduced for Thursday’s Whiteout Party to 11,000, down from 15,000.

Tickets for Thursday’s party are already sold out.

Last Friday’s party proved to be too popular, and there were a number of incidents, Winnipeg police said Monday.

Cst. Jay Murray said the crowd at Game 2 was much more unruly than at previous parties.

“We saw some challenges we haven’t seen before,” Murray said.

