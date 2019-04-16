Winnipeg police asking fans to behave for Thursday’s whiteout party

After a number of drunken fights and bad behaviour at last Friday’s whiteout street party, Winnipeg police are reminding fans attending Game 5 to be responsible.

Cst. Jay Murray said the crowd at Game 2 was much more unruly than at previous parties.

“We saw some challenges we haven’t seen before,” Murray said.

Fights broke out, mainly after the game, and a number of fans were detained by officers and thrown in the drunk tank. Police also responded to several medical calls.

Police attribute a lot of the unruly behaviour to the late start time for Game 2, giving fans more time to drink alcohol before heading to the party, where more booze was available.

“It was certainly still manageable but it was different,” Murray said.

Economic Development Winnipeg CEO Dayna Spiring said the majority of fans were well-behaved at the second street party of the year. She’s not worried about a small group of trouble makers.

“For the most part people were very respectful,” Spiring said. “It was a great way to watch a hockey game and i think the visuals that were seen across the country evidence that.”

Police remain tight-lipped about potential new strategies for Game 5, but say any signs of disruptive behavior won;t be tolerated.

“If your going to show up and you plan to be disruptive, you’re going to be asked to leave,” Murray said.

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-3 in Game 3 on Sunday, forcing a fifth game in at Bell MTS Place on Thursday.

The start time hasn’t been announced yet, police are bracing for another busy night, as the game is on the eve of a long weekend and temperatures could be significantly higher.