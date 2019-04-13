Police report drunken fights, other bad behaviour at Winnipeg Whiteout Party

It wasn’t all white roses at the Winnipeg Jets Street Party on Friday night.

Const. Rob Carver of Winnipeg Police Services says the party kept officers far busier than they were expecting.

“There were a lot of people who maybe overindulged,” said Carver, “and that caused people to get a little bit feisty.”

A number of drunken fights broke out, mostly after the game. Several people were detained by officers and thrown in the drunk tank at Main Street Project. Others were arrested and held in police lock-up.

Carver said there were no serious injuries. Winnipeg Police are urging Jets fans to have a fun but safe time at future Whiteout get-togethers.

