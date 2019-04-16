Man’s death in northern Saskatchewan considered suspicious

RCMP are treating a man’s sudden death in northern Saskatchewan as suspicious.

A report about an injured man at a home in Stanley Mission was received just before 7 a.m. CT on April 15.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police continue to investigate suspicious death

Stanley Mission RCMP located the dead man. His name and age were not released by police.

An autopsy is expected to take place in the coming days.

Investigators do not believe there is a risk to public safety at this time.

READ MORE: Man charged in March shooting in Saskatoon

The RCMP major crime unit – north is leading the investigation with help from the forensic identification section.

Stanley Mission is approximately 460 kilometres north of Saskatoon.