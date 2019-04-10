Man charged in March shooting in Saskatoon

A man is facing charges after a woman was wounded in a shooting last month in Saskatoon.

The woman told Saskatoon police she was in a parking lot in the 600 block of Confederation Drive on March 8 when a man approached and tried to talk with her.

She said the man became upset with her, pulled out a gun, and shot her, police said.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she continues to recover.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and is charged in connection with the shooting. The nature of his charges was not released by police.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.