Girl assaulted by man after refusing ride offer: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a girl who refused to get into his truck.

The 15-year-old girl told police she was approached by a man driving a white truck Monday afternoon while walking in an alley in the 3200 block of Milton Street.

She said the man got out of his truck and struck her twice when she refused his offer for a ride, police said.

The girl then struck the man with her skateboard and fled, according to police, and watched the man drive off in his truck.

She was treated at Saskatoon police headquarters by paramedics for minor injuries.

The man is described as roughly 50 years old, approximately six-foot tall with a medium build, grey hair and a grey and white mustache with stubble. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

He was driving a white 2016 Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.