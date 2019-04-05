Murder charge laid in disappearance of Yorkton, Sask. man
A woman has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Yorkton, Sask., man.
Colin Focht, 25, was reported missing to Yorkton RCMP in September 2018 after last being heard from on Sept. 1 when he sent a text message saying he was planning to go to a local restaurant.
Police said they believe Focht was killed the same day.
Human remains, which police believe to be Focht’s, were found on April 4 in a rural area outside the city.
Police said Focht’s family has been updated on the investigation and a forensic autopsy will be carried out to confirm the identity of the remains.
Taiya Alice Hudy, who is 19 and from Yorkton, is charged with second-degree murder.
She is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Yorkton provincial court.
Police have not released any other information as they continue to investigate.
