Crime
April 8, 2019 3:38 pm

Shots fired at home in Saskatoon: police

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man allegedly fired a handgun at one person and then once in the air as he was leaving a home in Saskatoon, police said.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police have a man in custody after shots were allegedly fired at a west-side home.

A man went to the home in the 3600 block of 33rd Street West on Friday morning, police said, and briefly spoke with the people inside.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in disappearance of Yorkton, Sask. man


Story continues below

He allegedly fired a handgun at one person and then once in the air as he was leaving, police said.

No one was injured, police reported.

He then drove away in a red Buick Century.

The suspect was spotted by officers a few hours later parked in the 400 block of 4th Avenue North.

READ MORE: Trial begins for 2 men accused in fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths in Saskatoon

A high-risk stop was conducted, and a man and woman were taken into custody.

She was later released with no charges laid.

The 36-year-old Saskatoon man is facing numerous firearm-related charges along with uttering threats.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
33rd Street West
33rd Street West Saskatoon
Handgun
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Shots
Uttering Threats

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.