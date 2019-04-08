Shots fired at home in Saskatoon: police
Saskatoon police have a man in custody after shots were allegedly fired at a west-side home.
A man went to the home in the 3600 block of 33rd Street West on Friday morning, police said, and briefly spoke with the people inside.
READ MORE: Murder charge laid in disappearance of Yorkton, Sask. man
He allegedly fired a handgun at one person and then once in the air as he was leaving, police said.
No one was injured, police reported.
He then drove away in a red Buick Century.
The suspect was spotted by officers a few hours later parked in the 400 block of 4th Avenue North.
READ MORE: Trial begins for 2 men accused in fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths in Saskatoon
A high-risk stop was conducted, and a man and woman were taken into custody.
She was later released with no charges laid.
The 36-year-old Saskatoon man is facing numerous firearm-related charges along with uttering threats.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.