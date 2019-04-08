Shots fired at home in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police have a man in custody after shots were allegedly fired at a west-side home.

A man went to the home in the 3600 block of 33rd Street West on Friday morning, police said, and briefly spoke with the people inside.

He allegedly fired a handgun at one person and then once in the air as he was leaving, police said.

No one was injured, police reported.

He then drove away in a red Buick Century.

The suspect was spotted by officers a few hours later parked in the 400 block of 4th Avenue North.

A high-risk stop was conducted, and a man and woman were taken into custody.

She was later released with no charges laid.

The 36-year-old Saskatoon man is facing numerous firearm-related charges along with uttering threats.