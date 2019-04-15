Several people in custody after stabbing in Winnipeg’s North End

Police are staying tight-lipped after several people were taken into custody following a stabbing in the area of Magnus Avenue and McGregor Street Monday evening.

One person was injured, but police wouldn’t comment on the injuries.

Police wouldn’t give an exact number of people in custody, saying it was “more than two.”

The investigation is in its early stages and officers are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

