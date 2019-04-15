Crime
April 15, 2019 10:30 pm

Several people in custody after stabbing in Winnipeg’s North End

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Police say several people are in custody after a stabbing in the area of Magnus and McGregor Monday.

Scott Duarte/Global News
A A

Police are staying tight-lipped after several people were taken into custody following a stabbing in the area of Magnus Avenue and McGregor Street Monday evening.

One person was injured, but police wouldn’t comment on the injuries.

READ MORE: Furby Street fire leaves 5 people and one cat homeless

Police wouldn’t give an exact number of people in custody, saying it was “more than two.”

The investigation is in its early stages and officers are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

READ MORE: Suspicious package found at Canada Post centre on Nairn Avenue

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Magnus
Magnus Stabbing
McGregor
North End
Stabbing
Winnipeg North End
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.