Suspicious package found at Canada Post centre on Nairn Avenue

Winnipeg Police are on scene at the Canada Post Distribution Centre at 1199 Nairn investigating a suspicious package.

In a statement, cops said they received the call around 9:35 a.m. Thursday and sent a number of units to look into the matter.

It is unclear whether the facility was evacuated after the discovery, and a call to the distribution centre went unanswered.

Global News has reached out to Canada Post for confirmation.

