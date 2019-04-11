Suspicious package found at Canada Post centre on Nairn Avenue
Winnipeg Police are on scene at the Canada Post Distribution Centre at 1199 Nairn investigating a suspicious package.
In a statement, cops said they received the call around 9:35 a.m. Thursday and sent a number of units to look into the matter.
It is unclear whether the facility was evacuated after the discovery, and a call to the distribution centre went unanswered.
Global News has reached out to Canada Post for confirmation.
