Winnipeg Jets recall Eric Comrie to back up the backup

After the Manitoba Moose missed the playoffs, goalie Eric Comrie was recalled by the Winnipeg Jets.

Comrie will stay with the Jets as their third goalie throughout the playoffs.

Comrie was reassigned back to the Moose last week for their final road trip of the season. They were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday.

Both Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit are healthy, but the move gives the Jets a third goalie for practices and, more importantly, for game-day skates.

“We get to playoff time and both our goaltenders have routines, game routines that they like. So it allows you to let Connor stay in a routine that he’s comfortable with,” head coach Paul Maurice told reporters in St. Louis. “On a normal seven o’clock game, Connor prefers about five minutes [of practice]. Just go out and feel a few pucks, and then have another goalie there.”

The 23-year-old Comrie just finished his fourth full AHL season. He faced the second most shots in the league and finished with a 25-16-6 record and a 2.69 goals-against average.

He also appeared in one game with the Jets this season where he surrendered five goals in a loss to the Minnesota Wild on April 2.

Comrie was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft.

The Jets face St. Louis in Game 4 of their series on Tuesday with the Blues leading two games to one.