Manitoba Moose eliminated from Calder Cup Playoffs picture

Cody Glass put away the winner 2:15 into the third period as the Chicago Wolves doubled the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Tye McGinn, Nic Hague and Keegan Kolesar, into an empty net, also scored for Chicago (44-21-10). Oscar Dansk made 39 saves for the win.

Cameron Schilling and Logan Shaw had back-to-back power-play goals in the third period for Manitoba (38-30-7), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Mikhail Berdin stopped 18-of-21 shots in net for the Moose.

The Wolves did not score on their one power play and Manitoba was 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

With the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals winning Saturday, the Moose have been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs picture.

Manitoba will hope to end their season on a positive note when they face the Wolves again on Sunday afternoon.

