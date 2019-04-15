Citizen quick to help heart attack victim on Harvey Road

On Monday morning a man appeared to be suffering a heart attack while driving on Harvey Avenue near Spall Road.

Another motorist saw what happened, pulled the man from his car and started CPR.

“It’s a great job on his part,” Kelowna Fire Captain Doug Shaw said of the man who began first aid.

The incident stopped traffic in both directions for nearly 45 minutes as emergency crews tended to the man.

The man’s condition is still not known.