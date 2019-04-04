Two-vehicle accident involving RCMP truck closes Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

A section of Dilworth Drive in Kelowna is closed because of a two-vehicle crash that involved a police truck.

Multiple police cruisers on scene at a 2-vehicle crash on Dilworth Drive in #Kelowna. One of the vehicles involved was an unmarked police pick-up truck. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/Xov7CwuVA5 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) April 4, 2019

The accident reportedly involved a vehicle and the police truck travelling in opposite directions. Global News was told the civilian-driven vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the white, unmarked RCMP truck.

Police say alcohol and or drugs could be involved in the crash.

Sgt. Bryce Petersen with Central Okanagan Traffic Services describes what led to a 2-vehicle crash on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna involving an on duty police officer. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/0sQjONvpKL — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) April 4, 2019

The female RCMP member who was driving the police truck was taken to hospital, and was said to be in shock.

Dilworth Drive will be closed between Silver Place and Mt. Baldy Drive for the next two to three hours.

Dilworth Drive between Cassiar Road and Silver Place expected to be closed for next 2-3 hours as police investigate a crash in which drugs and/or alcohol may have been involved. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/yGsgJM24EW — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) April 4, 2019