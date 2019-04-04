Two-vehicle accident involving RCMP truck closes Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

A section of Dilworth Drive in Kelowna is closed because of a two-vehicle crash that involved a police truck.
The accident reportedly involved a vehicle and the police truck travelling in opposite directions. Global News was told the civilian-driven vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the white, unmarked RCMP truck.
Police say alcohol and or drugs could be involved in the crash.
The female RCMP member who was driving the police truck was taken to hospital, and was said to be in shock.
Dilworth Drive will be closed between Silver Place and Mt. Baldy Drive for the next two to three hours.
