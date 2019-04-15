City of Hamilton launches battle against cigarette butts

The City of Hamilton wants smokers to butt out — in an ashtray or receptacle, instead of the ground.

It has launched a cigarette litter prevention program this week, which aims to reduce litter by increasing cigarette butt receptacles in public spaces, cleaning up cigarette litter in public spaces, and reminding Hamiltonians that cigarettes are litter too.

Many of the garbage containers in Hamilton’s downtown core are being wrapped in a new design to encourage smokers to butt out in the best place.

The city is also partnering with A Greener Future to host the Butt Blitz on Saturday, April 27.

The single-day event aims to remove as much cigarette butt litter as possible from the environment.

