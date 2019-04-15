Flames engulf Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Firefighters in Paris, France are battling a blaze at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Photos on social media show big clouds of grey smoke billowing from the building, which is more than 800 years old.
Police in the city confirmed on Twitter that they are reporting to the scene.
“Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency and intervention vehicles @prefpolice,” they tweeted in French.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also tweeted about the blaze, calling it “terrible.”
“A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.
Firefighters told AFP that the blaze could be linked to planned maintenance and restoration of the building.
French President Emmanuel Macron also cancelled a speech, which was slated to take place this evening, in order to address news of the fire.
The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, features in Victor Hugo’s classic novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.”
It attracts millions of tourists every year.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
— With files from Reuters
