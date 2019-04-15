Hamilton Police investigating series of Westdale break-ins

Hamilton Police are investigating a series of residential break and enters in Westdale.

Police say a suspect has broken into six residences in the neighbourhood since April 9.

They say the thefts occurred during the overnight hours while residents were sleeping and items such as computers, phones, key fobs, wallets, and purses were stolen.

In two cases, police say homeowners also had their vehicles stolen.

Investigators are now asking homeowners in the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

HPS want to remind the #HamOnt community to always lock your doors and windows at night. The Westdale Neighbourhood has been hit with six overnight Break & Enters since April 9, 2019. https://t.co/FmdFjrMSwg pic.twitter.com/RXkJoc3D7F — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 15, 2019