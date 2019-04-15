Canada
April 15, 2019 2:25 pm

Two people arrested on drug/weapons charges, following Brantford traffic stop

By News Anchor  900 CHML
Brantford police say they seized a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and cash, following a weekend traffic stop.

Brantford police say they seized a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and cash, following a weekend traffic stop.

Brantford Police
A A

A traffic stop in Brantford has led police to seize drugs and a firearm.

READ MORE: Police investigating homicide in Brantford

Police say just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle without its headlights on in the Colborne and Rawdon Streets area.

Police determined the passenger in the vehicle was wanted on two outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction and while trying to take him into custody, they say the man struggled and was found to be concealing a loaded 9-mm handgun, as well as a large amount of cash.

At the same time, police say the female driver tried to take off with a bag from the vehicle, which they determined was filled with cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia worth more than $11,000.

READ MORE: Man faces charges after nearly day-long standoff with Brantford police

A 28-year-old man from North York and 35-year-old Brantford woman are now facing charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
9mm
Brantford
Cash
Charges
Cocaine
Drugs
Fentanyl
HamOnt
Handgun
Headlights
loaded
northyork
Seized
Stop
Traffic
weapon

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.