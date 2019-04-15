Two people arrested on drug/weapons charges, following Brantford traffic stop

A traffic stop in Brantford has led police to seize drugs and a firearm.

Police say just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle without its headlights on in the Colborne and Rawdon Streets area.

Police determined the passenger in the vehicle was wanted on two outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction and while trying to take him into custody, they say the man struggled and was found to be concealing a loaded 9-mm handgun, as well as a large amount of cash.

At the same time, police say the female driver tried to take off with a bag from the vehicle, which they determined was filled with cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia worth more than $11,000.

A 28-year-old man from North York and 35-year-old Brantford woman are now facing charges.

