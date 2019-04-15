Hamilton man arrested for impaired driving in Mulmur: Dufferin OPP

A 26-year-old Hamilton man was arrested for impaired driving on Airport Road in Mulmur on Sunday just after noon, Dufferin OPP report.

Slobodan Subotic was charged with one count of operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over .08, police say, and another count of operation while impaired.

The arrest followed citizen reports of an aggressive, erratic driver, to which police from the Dufferin and Caledon detachments responded.

Once officers located the vehicle, it was stopped and the suspect was then apprehended, police say.

According to Dufferin OPP, the driver was released with the promise to appear and will be at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 7 to answer the charges.

