Northumberland OPP seize $135,000 worth of cannabis during traffic stop
Northumberland OPP seized approximately $135,000 worth of cannabis and charged two men during a traffic stop last week.
Police say around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers stopped a westbound pickup truck on Telephone Road in the Municipality of Brighton for an alleged Highway Traffic Act offence. The area is 30 kilometres east of Cobourg.
READ MORE: Participant injured in Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny river race: OPP
Officers detected a strong odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. They located 13.5 kilograms of cannabis and weapons including a conducted energy weapon.
Maxwell Drake Jenkins, 25, of Brighton, and Breanne Hass, 24, of Quinte West, were both arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
Hass was additionally charged with having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 22.
WATCH: Statistics Canada survey finds legal cannabis more expensive than illegal cannabis
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.