April 15, 2019 5:40 pm

Northumberland OPP seize $135,000 worth of cannabis during traffic stop

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Northumberland OPP seized 13.5 kilograms (30 pounds) of cannabis marijuana during a traffic stop in Brighton.

Northumberland OPP seized approximately $135,000 worth of cannabis and charged two men during a traffic stop last week.

Police say around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers stopped a westbound pickup truck on Telephone Road in the Municipality of Brighton for an alleged Highway Traffic Act offence. The area is 30 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Officers detected a strong odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. They located 13.5 kilograms of cannabis and weapons including a conducted energy weapon.

Maxwell Drake Jenkins, 25, of Brighton, and Breanne Hass, 24, of Quinte West, were both arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Hass was additionally charged with having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 22.

