Participant injured in Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny river race: OPP

Northumberland OPP came to the aid of a racer who was injured during the annual Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny River Race in Port Hope on Saturday.

Police were conducting patrols with ATVs and vessels during the 39th annual race down the Ganaraska River in the Municipality of Port Hope when they were informed that four males had abandoned their watercraft.

The 10-kilometre race commemorates the destructive flood that ravaged downtown Port Hope in 1980.

It was reported that the foursome made their way to shore along the west side of the frigid river. Police were informed one of the males required immediate medical attention.

OPP along with Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services eventually accessed the group using ATVs. They were then transported to an area where an ambulance was waiting on Dale Road.

One male was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with minor injuries, police said.

