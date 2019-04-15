Cambridge man arrested for drunk driving right after licence suspension: police

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police say they found a man passed out behind the wheel of car in Cambridge who was just coming off an alcohol-related suspension.

Police say they were called to Fountain Street at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday morning after several people reported that a man was asleep at the wheel of running automobile.

READ MORE: Police arrest Cambridge man after Mississauga road rage incident involving gun

Police have charged a 29-year-old Cambridge man with several alcohol-related offences.

A day earlier, the man’s licence was reinstated after he underwent a three-day suspension for alcohol-related matters.