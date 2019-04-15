Crime
April 15, 2019 2:28 pm

Cambridge man arrested for drunk driving right after licence suspension: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police say they found a man passed out behind the wheel of car in Cambridge who was just coming off an alcohol-related suspension.

Police say they were called to Fountain Street at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday morning after several people reported that a man was asleep at the wheel of running automobile.

READ MORE: Police arrest Cambridge man after Mississauga road rage incident involving gun

Police have charged a 29-year-old Cambridge man with several alcohol-related offences.

A day earlier, the man’s licence was reinstated after he underwent a three-day suspension for alcohol-related matters.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge crime
Cambridge drunk driver
driving a vehicle while intoxicated
drunk driving arrest
DUI
Licence suspension
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.