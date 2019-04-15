Police arrest Cambridge man after Mississauga road rage incident involving gun
A man was arrested in Cambridge after police allege he pointed a gun at another car on Highway 401 in Mississauga over the weekend.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a 911 call was received at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, reporting a man who allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at another vehicle on Highway 401 westbound near Winston Churchill Boulevard.
“A gun was visible. A gun was pointed and the victim vehicle called 911 to report that someone was pointing a gun at them after this road rage incident,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.
The vehicles, he noted, were travelling westbound on Highway 401 at the time.
Schmidt said that Waterloo police officers intercepted the vehicle in Cambridge.
A spokesperson for Waterloo police told Global News that there were two arrests made after officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop.”
He also said that the suspect was travelling with a young person.
Brett Mansfield, 24, of Cambridge has been charged with pointing a weapon, possession of a weapon, open liquor, cannabis readily available and driver BAC above zero.
