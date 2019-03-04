OPP seek witnesses to alleged road-rage showdown off Highway 417 in Ottawa

If you happened to witness a face-off between two angry drivers on the Highway 417 off-ramp at Terry Fox Drive on Saturday evening, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to hear from you.

The two men allegedly involved were driving a blue BMW car and a white Chevrolet Cruze, OPP said on Monday.

They were travelling westbound on the highway before exiting at Terry Fox Drive in the Kanata area, according to a news release from the OPP’s Ottawa detachment.

Provincial police claim the two men stopped their cars on the off-ramp and “became involved in an altercation,” describing it as a “road-rage incident.”

The alleged confrontation occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, OPP said.

The OPP investigator looking into the incident asks any witnesses to contact 613-270-9171 or 1-888-310-1122.