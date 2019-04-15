Vancouver’s Rogers Arena to test new 3D imaging, AI technology to detect hidden weapons

Rogers Arena is set to serve as a testing ground for new technology designed to enhance security at large public venues.

Georgia-based Liberty Defense Ltd. announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding with Rogers Arena to test their new Hexwave system within or near the arena, which serves as the home of the Vancouver Canucks.

According to Liberty Defense CEO Bill Riker, the system detects concealed weapons using radar energy to create 3D images, then uses “a form of artificial intelligence to then go ahead, in real time, to see if there’s a threat there.”

The technology can detect both metallic and non-metallic weapons, Riker says.

Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini serves as an adviser for the tech company.

In 2015, Rogers Arena introduced security measures that would have patrons pass through an airport-style metal detector and have their bags searched prior to entering the stadium.

Riker says the new system is designed to not be intrusive.

“Really they won’t even sense anything,” he said of customers entering the arena.

“They just move right through the detection area. Part of the objective here is to be able to minimize the intrusive experience on the customer.”

Riker said the technology could be used at other public venues such as shopping malls, schools, hospitals and churches.

Testing is set to begin next year.