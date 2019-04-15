How to host an inclusive Easter-Passover meal

This year the celebrations of Easter and Passover fall on the same weekend in April. Minna Rhee got cooking with caterer and event planner Sebastien Centner to find out how to host an inclusive meal that will please the Christians and Jewish people in your life.

Recipes are below:

MATZO BALL SOUP

8 cups chicken stock

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 cup cooked carrots, sliced on a bias

2 tbsp chopped dill

salt and pepper to taste

MATZO BALLS

3 eggs, beaten

¾ cup matzo meal

¼ cup melted chicken fat

SALMON EN PAPILLOTTE

6 x 5 oz salmon filet, skin removed

1 fennel bulb, sliced

2 lemons sliced into rounds

1 bunch thyme

1 bunch flat leaf parsley

2 shallot, thin sliced across

olive oil

salt & pepper

Six sheets of parchment paper – approximately 10″ x 18″

1. Lay each sheet horizontally and place 2 slices of fennel just to the right of centre

2. Place the fish on top of the fennel, drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper

3. Add 2 slices shallots, 2 sprigs each of thyme & parsley to the side and place 2 slices lemon on top of the salmon

4. Fold the larger half of the paper to meet the opposite edge

5. Beginning at the bottom right corner, pinch and crimp the paper continuously around the fish to create a half moon shape

6. Bake at 350F for 20 minutes

7. Serve in the paper and allow guests to open the package

ITALIAN MERINGUES & MACERATED BERRIES

4 egg whites

250 g sugar

100 g icing sugar

1. Blend sugar with egg whites in a stainless steel mixer bowl

2. Place bowl over a bain marie and whisk until sugar grains dissolve

3. Attach bowl to mixer and whisk on med high for approximately 5 minutes until stiff

4. Add icing sugar to mixture and whisk until stiff peaks – approximately 2 minutes

5. Spoon onto parchment lined tray and bake for 2 hours in a still oven at 180F

1 pint strawberries sliced into wedges

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp sliced mint leaves

1. Blend ingredients together with a spatula

2. Stir occasionally until sugar dissolves and syrup forms