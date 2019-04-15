City of Stratford hit by suspected cyberattack

Officials with the city of Stratford say the city of about 30,000 people has been hit by a suspected cyberattack.

On Sunday, a post on the city’s Facebook page said that Stratford “is currently managing what appears to be a cyber attack.”

READ MORE: Scam email impersonating Ottawa city manager tricked treasurer into wiring $128K to fraud supplier

The city’s post also mentioned that its email system and online forms were down as of Sunday night.

The city added that the situation is being addressed and that “appropriate risk management plans are being followed.”

Few other details have been released, but city officials plan to share more information on Monday.

— More to come