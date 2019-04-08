Scam email impersonating Ottawa city manager tricked treasurer into wiring $128K to fraud supplier

A spoofed email that impersonated the manager of the City of Ottawa tricked the city treasurer into wire-transferring nearly US$98,000 — or about C$128,000 — to a fraudulent supplier in July 2018, according to the city auditor general’s office.

The transfer of US$97,797.20 from the city’s coffers went to an American bank account on July 6 and was moved again to a second American account at a different institution, which the United States Secret Service happened to be monitoring, according a report released on Monday by the independent Office of the Auditor General (OAG).

The U.S. Secret Service eventually seized the account and traced some of the money it contained to the transfer made by city treasurer Marian Simulik. As a result, there’s a chance the city may recover some — but not all — of the funds, the OAG said.

Simulik and city manager Steve Kanellakos reportedly realized the July 6 email had been a scam on July 11, five days after the transfer occurred, when Simulik received a second request for a wire transfer — this time for an extra US$154,238. She then asked Kanellakos about the wire transfer requests in person, OAG staff said. When Kanellakos indicated he didn’t know a thing about them, Simulik reported the incidents to the city’s technology security branch.

The treasurer did not process the second requested wire transfer. A visibly emotional Simulik told councillors on the audit committee on Monday that “the sophisticated attack” has affected her “deeply both professionally and personally.”

“I’ve prided myself on responsible and professional stewardship of taxpayers’ money for the last 28 years,” she said.

“I want the committee to know that throughout this incident, I believed I was in compliance with city policy and procedures. To my knowledge, I was following instructions given by the city manager, which I do routinely.”

The OAG report said the U.S. Secret Service notified the RCMP of the seizure. The national police force notified Ottawa’s police service, who alerted the city on Aug. 3, 2019.

The city’s technology security branch reported the fraudulent transfer to Ottawa police on July 11, 2018, but the committee heard the local police service did not pursue an investigation of the fraudulent transfer.

City solicitor Rick O’Connor said an individual has been arrested in relation to this fraud activity and will be tried in the United States later this year.

Auditor general Ken Hughes’ investigation into the matter found that another spoofed email in the spring of 2018, which impersonated the CEO of the Ottawa Public Library, made a similar request – but not identical request –to the deputy city treasurer, Isabelle Jasmin.

Hughes said that attempt was not reported to the technology security team, nor to his office.

Jasmin said on Monday the city receives a lot of phishing emails and its policy is to delete them if no interaction with the sender has occurred.

Auditor general reports on eight other audits in annual report

Hughes and his staff on Monday also presented the office’s latest annual report, which detailed the scope and findings of eight audits stemming from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 work plans.

Councillors appeared particularly frustrated with the findings of an audit of leased, city-owned property conducted between January 2016 and the spring of 2018, which found “inadequate” oversight, deficiencies in records management, “inadequately monitored” overhold leases, no leasing policy, no inventory of vacancies and a lack of required insurance.

On that investigation, the Office of the Auditor General issued a total of 30 recommendations to city staff, and Hughes said the city has agreed to implement them all.

Following the presentation on the annual report, Kanellakos told councillors that city managers are “very diligent” in implementing recommendations from the auditor general, in part because they know the independent office will conduct followups on its audits.

More to come.