Cirque du Soleil to return to big tent on Kenaston Boulevard in September with Amaluna

Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Winnipeg this fall, and is bringing their big tent with them.

The world-famous Canadian circus will bring their big top for 43 performances of Amaluna, starting Sept. 14.

Amaluna features a cast that comprises mostly women, with a female band, the first time in Cirque’s history. “Amaluna is a tribute to the work and voice of women”, said director of creation Fernand Rainville.

“The show is a reflection on balance from a women’s perspective.”

“I didn’t want to build a ‘women’s agenda’ show. I wanted to create a show with women at the centre of it, something that had a hidden story that featured women as the heroines,” said director Diane Paulus.

The show features classical influences, characters and tales from Greek and Norse mythology, Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

Tickets go on sale Apr. 18.

