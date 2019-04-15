Police release image of suspect vehicle after alleged hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released a security image of a suspect vehicle investigators believe was involved in an alleged hit-and-run early Sunday.

Police were called to College Street and Spadina Avenue around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck at a TTC streetcar stop in the area.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a 21-year-old man who was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, officers said they determined a vehicle travelling westbound on College passed three cars stopped in a lane of traffic and then went off the road, striking a TTC glass shelter and the 21-year-old man standing under it.

Police said the driver then fled the scene, but they found a side view mirror on the ground, believed to be from a 2015 to 2017 Ford Expedition or a 2007 to 2017 model Lincoln Navigator.

Officers are advising the suspect to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

Anyone who has information or who may have security or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is also asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.