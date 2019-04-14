Crime
April 14, 2019 9:57 am

Man critically injured after SUV crashes into TTC shelter

By Web Writer  Global News

A TTC shelter on College Street and Spadina Avenue where a man was struck Sunday morning.

Toronto police say a man in his early 20s sustained life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle while standing at a TTC shelter on Sunday.

Officials said the man was standing at the shelter when a black SUV jumped the curb and hit him a little before 2 a.m. near College Street and Spadina Avenue.

Police said the vehicle didn’t remain on scene.

