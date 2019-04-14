Man critically injured after SUV crashes into TTC shelter
Toronto police say a man in his early 20s sustained life-threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle while standing at a TTC shelter on Sunday.
Officials said the man was standing at the shelter when a black SUV jumped the curb and hit him a little before 2 a.m. near College Street and Spadina Avenue.
Police said the vehicle didn’t remain on scene.
