Crime
April 13, 2019 3:27 pm

Alleged impaired driver hits 2 people in downtown Toronto: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Debris could be seen at the scene of the collision, including these damaged patio chairs.

Tyler Thornley / Global News
A A

Toronto police say two pedestrians were struck by an alleged impaired driver in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck at King Street and Spadina Avenue.

READ MORE: Woman critically injured after being struck by car in Scarborough

When officers arrived on scene, they located two people who had been struck by a car and found damage to a number of other items on the sidewalk.

The victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, officers arrested a man at the scene for impaired driving.

READ MORE: Toronto Police urging drivers to slow down in new campaign

In a tweet, police indicated that the driver was allegedly impaired by alcohol.

The collision comes during Toronto police’s week-long “Slow Down Toronto” campaign aimed at getting drivers to pay careful attention to safe driving habits, which is a part of the city’s wider Vision Zero program.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crime
downtown toronto
King and Spadina
King Street
Pedestrian Struck
Spadina Avenue
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
toronto police service
TPS

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.