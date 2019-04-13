Alleged impaired driver hits 2 people in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say two pedestrians were struck by an alleged impaired driver in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Police received a call just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck at King Street and Spadina Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene, they located two people who had been struck by a car and found damage to a number of other items on the sidewalk.
The victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
After further investigation, officers arrested a man at the scene for impaired driving.
In a tweet, police indicated that the driver was allegedly impaired by alcohol.
The collision comes during Toronto police’s week-long “Slow Down Toronto” campaign aimed at getting drivers to pay careful attention to safe driving habits, which is a part of the city’s wider Vision Zero program.
