Red River floodway south of Winnipeg activated

The floodway is now open.

Operations to activate the Red River floodway wrapped up shortly after noon on Sunday.

The Province says the river ice upstream of the floodway inlet released earlier than expected and is now flowing freely.

The Red River is expected to peak below 2011 flood levels this spring thanks to favourable weather conditions and a slow melt.

A flood warning has officially been issued from Emerson to the Red River floodway channel inlet.

Crews are also out on boats taking measurements of the river flow at the Emerson bridge, just north of the border.

The Red River at Emerson is expected to peak between Apr. 21 and 24.

