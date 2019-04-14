Rick Zamperin: Tiger Woods is still the master at Augusta

Tiger Woods, Masters champion again.

It was a long time coming — 14 years to be exact — but Tiger’s victory on Sunday at legendary Augusta National seemed fitting.

It is Woods’ first major championship since 2008 and the 15th of his amazing career, which puts him three away from Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18.

Who would have thought that Woods, 43, who had back surgery in 2015, would be healthy enough to even challenge for another major title let alone win another one?

But he did and it was incredible to watch.

A moment between a father and a son.#themasters pic.twitter.com/Ft0ta2mD5o — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

You couldn’t help but smile when Woods drained his tournament-clinching putt on 18 for his fifth green jacket and followed it with an emotional celebration with his children and mother.

It was reminiscent of an embrace that Tiger shared with his late father, Earl, 22 years ago after he won his first title at Augusta.

Sunday’s victory by Tiger was massive in more ways than one.

Yes, he’s a major champion again. But for a generation of young golf fans who had never seen Woods win a major, they finally witnessed the deafening roar of the crowd and experienced the magic of one of golf’s greatest ever players.

It has to go down as one of golf’s greatest victories and hopefully there are at least a few more to come.