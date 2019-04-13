Lake Country man recalls catching suspect during citizen’s arrest

Connor McCron remembers the incident as if it was yesterday, but it actually happened late last month.

It was March 27 when the Lake Country resident caught a man allegedly breaking into his vehicle and made a citizen’s arrest. The vehicle was parked in front of McCron’s home and the incident was caught on tape.

McCron said he was in his garage when he heard footsteps. When he came around the corner, McCron said he saw a man crouching in front of a car after being spooked by a neighbour.

The suspect took off, but McCron managed to tackle him and pin him to the ground. The man reportedly begged McCron to let him go.

“It started off with him trying to tell me that it was his aunt’s purse (in the vehicle) and he was trying to get her identification from it,” McCron said.

McCron said the suspect offered him his watch if he let him go, and that he had an accomplice in a vehicle nearby.

“She (the accomplice) was yelling at the guy on the ground saying: ‘What do I do? What should I being doing?’

“That’s when I yelled: ‘Come out here, get on the ground, the police will be here shortly.'”

The police showed up and the suspect was taken away.

McCron soon learned that the suspect is 18-year-old Orin Lucas, who is no stranger to police.

Lucas was allegedly involved in a serious crash in Kelowna in January, when a stolen pick-up truck smashed into a red Mitsubishi, seriously injuring the driver.

Lucas was released on bail two months after the incident.

McCron says it’s obvious the judicial system is not working.

“People have been reaching out to me saying: awesome job, that it’s nice to see vigilantism,” he said, but added “we shouldn’t have to have that, where people have to take things into their own hands.”