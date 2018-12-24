Footprints in freshly fallen snow lead Winnipeg police to possible car thief

Looks like Mother Nature helped the K9 unit track down a possible car thief.

Winnipeg police can thank the weekend’s snow for helping find a stolen car early Christmas Eve. They said patrol members spied the stolen car on Main Street near Redwood Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, but the driver managed to escape before police could catch up.

About 15 minutes later, police found the now-empty car in the back lane on Cathedral Avenue, with a single set of footprints leading from the vehicle. With the help of the K9 unit, police tracked a suspect to Andrews Street and Machray Avenue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg car theft suspect resists arrest, breaks cop’s hand

Police said he was found and taken into custody, and they said he had the stolen car’s keys on him. The car had been stolen from Henry Avenue a few nights before.

Facing charges is Randy Clark, 39, of Winnipeg. Those charges include possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order. He was already wanted for failing to comply with a probation order and being unlawfully at large.

He is spending Christmas at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

WATCH: Luxury vehicles in Winnipeg stolen by thieves using forged documents