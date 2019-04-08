Hamilton police K-9 unit locates suspected car thief

The Hamilton K-9 unit is being given credit for locating a suspected car thief.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a woman reported that her SUV had been stolen from her residence in the area of Dunsmure and Leinster Avenue, with her purse and other personal belongings still inside.
The woman informed police that she was still in possession of the keys to the vehicle, which was equipped with the OnStar monitoring service.
It was able to locate the vehicle and safely bring it to a stop in the Fifty and South Service Roads area of Stoney Creek, but the driver took off on foot to an industrial compound.
The K-9 unit was called in and police say the suspect was located hiding underneath a trailer.
A 19-year-old Hamilton man is now facing several charges including theft, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with probation.
