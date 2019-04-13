Recipe: Scalloped potatoes and braised cabbage

Scalloped Potatoes with Gruyère Cheese

Ingredients

– 1 cup heavy cream

– 1 cup milk

– 4 lbs russet potatoes

– 1 Tbsp butter, softened

– 2 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 cup Gruyère cheese, grated

– Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.





Braised Red Cabbage

2. Brush a baking pan or casserole dish with the softened butter. Sprinkle with minced garlic, chopped fresh thyme, salt and pepper.3. Peel potatoes, and slice width wise into 1/4” disks. Shingle layer into baking pan or casserole dish, seasoning each layer with garlic, thyme, salt and pepper.4. Cover with cream and milk and sprinkle grated gruyère over top.5. Cover with tin foil. Bake until potatoes are completely tender when pierced by the tip of a sharp knife (about 1 hour and 45 minutes).6. Remove tin foil and allow to gratiné until golden brown and bubbly.

Ingredients

– 5 1/2 cups purple cabbage (about 1 head)

– 1/2 cup butter

– 1/2 cup shallot, sliced

– 200 ml red wine

– 2 Tbsp sugar

– 1 tsp crushed juniper

– 5 Tbsp black currant puree

Method

1. Core and slice cabbage into 1⁄2 cm strips.

2. In a saucepan over low heat brown the butter by swirling the pan occasionally, you will know its browning when it starts to smell nutty and dark golden flecks appear.

3. Add shallots and cook until shallots are soft and translucent.

4. In a separate pan combine red wine, sugar, crushed juniper and black currant. Heat until sugar is completely dissolved.

5. Add sliced cabbage into the pan with butter and lightly sauté for 3 – 5 minutes.

6. Pour in the red wine mixture while straining out juniper pods and bring everything to a boil.

7. Reduce heat and simmer until cabbage is tender. 20 – 25 minutes.

