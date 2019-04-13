YYC5 finds best spots to catch Calgary Flames action on Red Mile

Not since Calgary’s last Stanley Cup run in 2004 has Flames Fever reached a pitch this high.

Much has changed in the past 15 years but one constant for Flames fans is the Red Mile.

In this special edition of #YYC5, we head back to the unofficial gathering place of Flames fanatics to find the best places to catch all of Calgary’s post-season action.

Trolley 5 Brewpub

It’s the heart of the Red Mile and even though it’s no longer the Melrose Café and Bar, Trolley 5 is doing a great job of bringing back the same sort of Cup mania the establishment enjoyed back in 2004.

Paying homage to the ’04 Flames, the brewpub has unveiled an exclusive Red Mile Blonde Ale.

They’ll also be offering sleeves for $5 for every Flames playoff game.

National on 17th

Just down the road, you’ll find another 17 Avenue staple in the National. A bevy of brand new big screens will be broadcasting games.

The bar is giving fans a chance to see the Flames play live. Ticket giveaways for home playoff games will be drawn, but with $5 queso tots and steak tacos, you might want to pass on arena popcorn and just sit tight at the National all night long.

PinBar

PinBar is new to 17 Avenue but it will take you back to the last time Calgary brought home the Cup.

It’s where eighties nostalgia thrives, so go ahead and get your pregame pizza pop and sneak in a game of pinball between periods.

The bar will also be offering $5 burgers and beers every playoff game. Seating times are available until puck drop.

Jamesons 17th Avenue

Jumping down to the opposite end of 17th, you’ll find a couple of pubs with rather robust playoff plans.

Jamesons wants to be your home team headquarters so, in addition to daily specials offered every Flames playoff game, the Red Mile location will also be holding draws for jerseys and giving away a pair of tickets to every Flames home playoff game.

You can’t make reservations on game days but you can bring your kids until 9 p.m.

Home and Away

Whether the Flames are home or away, Home and Away is an all-star when it comes to pumped-up playoff action.

Specials of all kinds will be plentiful but for Calgary’s first tilt away, Home and Away is hosting a YYC edition of the Molson Hockey House.

Think lots of prizes, a chance to win playoff tickets and NHL alumni in attendance. It’s rumoured this playoff puck party is filling up fast so be sure to reserve your seat.