Calgary police prepare for Red Mile ahead of Flames’ 2019 playoff run

Preparations are underway in Calgary for the Flames’ 2019 playoff run.

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) will hold a briefing for members of the media to outline their plan for policing the so-called Red Mile.

On Sunday, the Flames clinched the top spots in the Western Conference and the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

FIRST IN THE WEST, CLINCHED! pic.twitter.com/4rRublOD7j — z – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 1, 2019

It marks the first time in 13 years that the Flames have won their division and the first time in almost 30 years the club has taken top spot in their conference.

The team has won just one playoff series since 2004.

The Flames fell to the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Wednesday. They host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night for their last game of the regular season.

— With files from The Canadian Press